Gold price decreases Rs.750 to Rs110,450 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 750 on Thursday and was traded at Rs.110,450 against its sale at Rs. 111,200 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs. 643 and was traded at Rs. 94, 693 against Rs.

95, 422 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 86,802, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs. 1220 and Rs. 1045.95 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $.23 and was traded at $.1837, the association added.