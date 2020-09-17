Gold price decreases Rs800 to Rs114,200 per tola 17 Sep 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs800 on Thursday and was traded at Rs114,200 against its price at Rs 115,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs800 on Thursday and was traded at Rs114,200 against its price at Rs 115,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs686 and was traded at Rs97,908 against its sale at Rs 98,594, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $16 and was traded at $1949 against $1965, the association reported.