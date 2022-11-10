Gold price dip by Rs350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 350 on Thursday and was sold at Rs153,150 against its sale at Rs153, 500, the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 301 and was sold at Rs 131,301 against Rs131,602; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 120,360 against its sale at Rs 120,635, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,660 and Rs 1,423.18 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained constant at $1,708, the association reported.