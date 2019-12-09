UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Dip Rs 100 To Rs 84,400 Per Tola 09 Dec 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:59 PM

The price of 24 karat gold Monday decreased by Rs 100 and was traded at Rs 84,400 per tola, against Rs 84,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold declined by Rs 86 and was traded at Rs 72,359 against last closing of Rs 72,445.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 980 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 840.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $4 and was traded at $1464 against closing of $ 1460 on last trading day.

