Gold Price Dip Rs 100 To Rs 85,450 Per Tola 27 Nov 2019

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 08:49 PM

Gold price dip Rs 100 to Rs 85,450 per tola 27 Nov 2019

The price of 24 karat gold Wednesday decreased by Rs 100 and was traded at Rs 85,450 per tola, against Rs 85,550 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold Wednesday decreased by Rs 100 and was traded at Rs 85,450 per tola, against Rs 85,550 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold declined by Rs 85 and was traded at Rs 73,260 against last closing of Rs 73,345.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of gold also remained stable and was traded at $1458.

