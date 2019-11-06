Gold price dip Rs 200 to Rs 87,250 per tola 06 Nov 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 200 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 87,250 per tola, as compared to Rs 87, 450 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 200 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 87,250 per tola, as compared to Rs 87, 450 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold declined by Rs 171 and was traded at Rs74,803 against last closing of Rs 74,974.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 18 and was traded at $ 1486 against closing of $ 1504 on last trading day.