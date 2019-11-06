UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Dip Rs 200 To Rs 87,250 Per Tola 06 Nov 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:46 PM

Gold price dip Rs 200 to Rs 87,250 per tola 06 Nov 2019

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 200 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 87,250 per tola, as compared to Rs 87, 450 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 200 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 87,250 per tola, as compared to Rs 87, 450 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold declined by Rs 171 and was traded at Rs74,803 against last closing of Rs 74,974.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 18 and was traded at $ 1486 against closing of $ 1504 on last trading day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

21 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits fishermen in Ras Al Khaimah, dis ..

21 minutes ago

FBR Chairman says all stake holders will be taken ..

23 minutes ago

UAE supplies Guinea with 10,000-kilowatt generator ..

36 minutes ago

Borouge becomes strategic partner of Project STOP

36 minutes ago

PM says Population is serious challenge for Pakist ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.