Gold Price Dip Rs100 To Rs87, 750 Per Tola 04 Nov 2019

04th November 2019

Gold price dip Rs100 to Rs87, 750 per tola 04 Nov 2019

The price of 24 karat gold Monday decreased by Rs100 and was traded at Rs 87,750 per tola, against Rs87, 850 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold Monday decreased by Rs100 and was traded at Rs 87,750 per tola, against Rs87, 850 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold declined by Rs86 and was traded at Rs75231 against last closing of Rs75317.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48. In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $02 and was traded at $1512 against closing of $1514 on last trading day.

