Gold price dip Rs1500, sold at Rs95,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1500 and was traded at Rs95,500 on Tuesday as compared to Rs97,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram gold also decreased by Rs1286 and was traded at Rs81,876 as compared to its trade at Rs 83,162.

The price of silver increased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1030 per tola whereas the price of 10-gram silver went up Rs17.15 and was traded at Rs883.05.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $27 and was traded at $1735 as compared to $1762 of last trading day, the association reported.