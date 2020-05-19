UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Dip Rs1500, Sold At Rs95,500 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:47 PM

Gold price dip Rs1500, sold at Rs95,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1500 and was traded at Rs95,500 on Tuesday as compared to Rs97,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1500 and was traded at Rs95,500 on Tuesday as compared to Rs97,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram gold also decreased by Rs1286 and was traded at Rs81,876 as compared to its trade at Rs 83,162.

The price of silver increased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1030 per tola whereas the price of 10-gram silver went up Rs17.15 and was traded at Rs883.05.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $27 and was traded at $1735 as compared to $1762 of last trading day, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Endangered Sumatran tiger found dead in Indonesia

2 minutes ago

Russian Government, Central Bank Finalizing Econom ..

4 minutes ago

HCSTSI demands granting interest free loan to SMEs ..

4 minutes ago

Ronaldo back training at Juventus after two months ..

13 minutes ago

NDMA's locust plague killing operation continues

13 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.