Gold price dip Rs300 to Rs87,450 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold Monday decreased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs 87,450 per tola, against Rs87, 750 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold declined by Rs257 and was traded at Rs74974 against last closing of Rs75231.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $08 and was traded at $1504 against closing of $1512 on last trading day.