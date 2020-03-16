Gold price dips by Rs 1850, traded at Rs 89,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1850 per tola on Monday and was traded at Rs 89,000 as compared to Rs 90, 850 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1850 per tola on Monday and was traded at Rs 89,000 as compared to Rs 90, 850 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1587 and was traded at Rs76,303 as compared to Rs 77,890 during last trading day.

The price of silver decreased by Rs 60 per tola and was traded at Rs 900 against Rs 960 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 771.6 against Rs77, 890 with a decrease of Rs 60.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 60 and was traded at $ 1470 against $ 1530 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.