Gold price dips by Rs 2750, traded at Rs 90, 850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2750 per tola on Saturday and was traded at Rs 90, 850 as compared to Rs 93,600 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2357and was traded at Rs77, 890 as compared to Rs 80,247 during last trading day.

The price of silver decreased by Rs 30 per tola and was traded at Rs 960 against Rs 990 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 823 with a decrease of Rs 25.76.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 57 and was traded at $ 1530 against $ $ 1587 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.