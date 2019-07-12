UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Dips By Rs 400, Traded At Rs 81,600 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:17 PM

Gold price dips by Rs 400, traded at Rs 81,600 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by 400 on Friday and was traded at Rs 81,600 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 82,000, according to Karachi Sarafa Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by 400 on Friday and was traded at Rs 81,600 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 82,000, according to Karachi Sarafa Association.

The price of 10 garam gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 360 and was traded at Rs 69,942 against Rs 70,302.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 900 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs 771.60.

Rawalpindi -Islamabad local Sarafa market remain closed on Friday as weekly holiday and price of gold remain constant in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at Rs 81,500 per tola and at that of 10 gram gold at Rs 69,875.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Rawalpindi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

PITB & Punjab Archives launch Web Portal containin ..

21 minutes ago

NUST Summer School draws to a close!

26 minutes ago

Catalonian president to face trial for disobedienc ..

2 minutes ago

K-Electric continues to raise the bar in social me ..

44 minutes ago

Secy health warns three CEOs on poor performance

2 minutes ago

Traffic police hold seminar

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.