Gold price dips by Rs 850 to Rs 168,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola decreased by Rs 850 and was sold at Rs 168,800 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 169,650 on last trading day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 729 and was sold at Rs 144,719 compared to Rs 145,448 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 132,660 against its sale at Rs 133,327, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1970 and Rs 1688.95 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 7 and was traded at US$ 1,787 against its sale at US$ 1,794 the previous day, the association reported.