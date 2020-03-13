Gold price dips by Rs900, traded at Rs93,600 per tola 13 Mar 2020

The price of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs900 per tola on Friday and was traded at Rs93,600 as compared to Rs94,500 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs771 and was traded at Rs80,247 as compared to Rs81,018 during last trading day.

The price of silver sunk by Rs10 per tola and was traded at Rs990 against Rs1000 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs848.76 with the decrease of Rs8.57In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $52 and was traded at $1587 against $1639 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.