Gold price dips Rs100, traded at Rs87,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 and was traded at Rs87,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs87,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs86 and was traded at Rs74,588 against Rs 74,674 the last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable at Rs1,040 per tola while the prices of 10 gram silver also witness no change and was traded at Rs891.63.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $2 and was traded at $1494 as compared to the last closing at $1,496.