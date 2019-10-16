Gold price dips Rs400, traded at Rs86,600 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs86,600 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs Rs87,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs86,600 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs Rs87,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs343 and was traded at Rs74,245 against Rs74,588 the last trading day.

The price of silver lost Rs40 and was traded at Rs1000 compared to stable at Rs1,040 per tola while the prices of 10 gram silver also witnessed decrease of Rs34.29 and was traded at Rs857.34 against Rs Rs891.63 the previous day.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $13 and was traded at $1481 as compared to the last closing at $1494.