UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Dips Rs400, Traded At Rs86,600 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:24 PM

Gold price dips Rs400, traded at Rs86,600 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs86,600 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs Rs87,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs86,600 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs Rs87,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs343 and was traded at Rs74,245 against Rs74,588 the last trading day.

The price of silver lost Rs40 and was traded at Rs1000 compared to stable at Rs1,040 per tola while the prices of 10 gram silver also witnessed decrease of Rs34.29 and was traded at Rs857.34 against Rs Rs891.63 the previous day.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $13 and was traded at $1481 as compared to the last closing at $1494.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

China's central bank injects market liquidity via ..

4 minutes ago

Shoaib defeats top seed Daniel to move to semifina ..

4 minutes ago

Royal couple fly into Chitral's Broghil valley to ..

2 minutes ago

61 Iraq officials sacked over protests

2 minutes ago

Provision of govt jobs not a durable solution to a ..

2 minutes ago

118 defaulters of official prices of basic commodi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.