Gold Price Down By R200 To Rs111,800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 on Thursday and was traded at 111,800 against its sale at Rs112,000 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs172 and was traded at Rs95,850 against Rs96,022 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs87,863, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1189 and Rs1011.66 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1872 against $1874, the association reported

