Gold price down by R700 to Rs115,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs700 on Saturday and was trade at 115,300 against its sale at RsRs116,000 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs600 and was trade at Rs98,851 against Rs99,451 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs90,614, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1250 and Rs1071.67 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1952 against $$1958, the association reported.