Gold Price Down By Rs. 300 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Gold price in Lahore and across the country saw marginal losses on Saturday, with 24-karat gold being hovering at Rs. 267,400 per tola, down Rs. 300 per tola.
Data shared by the local Sarafa Market Association reveals bullion moved down in international and local markets on last day of the week.
The price of gold per ounce dropped by $3, settling at $2,562 in the global bullion market.
Meanwhile, the price of 24-Karat gold plunged by Rs. 300, bringing the cost of one tola to Rs. 267,400 while price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs. 258, reaching Rs. 229,252.
However, silver prices, on the other hand, remained stable, with single tola of silver holding at Rs. 3,250 and the price for 10 grams of silver unchanged at Rs. 2,786.
