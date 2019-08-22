Gold price down Rs 200, traded at Rs 87, 900 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold fell by Rs 200 and was traded at Rs 87,900 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 88,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 172 and was traded at Rs 75,360 against Rs�75,532�of last day.�The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1120 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 960.21.