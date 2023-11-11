Gold price drops by Rs 2100 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs 2100 in the country on Saturday.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA) sources told APP that the the price of 24-karat gold had decreased by Rs 2100 to settle at Rs 211,000 per tola.

The association said after a decline of Rs 1,800, 10 grams of 24-karat gold had settled at Rs180,898.

The price of gold in the international market had decreased by $17 to settle at $1958 per ounce.