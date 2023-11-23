Gold price drops by Rs 650 per tola

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs 650 rupees in the country on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs 650 rupees in the country on Thursday.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association (APGJA) sources told APP that the price of 24-karat gold has decreased by Rs 650 to settle at Rs 215,850 per tola. The association said after a decline of Rs 557, 10 grams of 24-karat gold has settled at Rs185,057.

The price of gold in the international market has decreased by $6.