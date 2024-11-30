Gold price drops by Rs1,100 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another decline on Saturday, as rates came down by Rs1,100 per tola, in line with a plunge in the international market.

According to the local Sarafa Association sources, the price of bullion hovering at Rs276,200, while 10 grams of gold moved down by Rs943 to Rs236,797.

The fresh tweaks come after a surge of Rs2000 in the yellow metal prices.

On the other hand, silver prices remained stable, holding steady at Rs3,400 per tola.

Meanwhile, this fluctuation in gold prices highlights the impact of global market trends on local bullion rates, urging investors to stay informed about international market movements. Gold in Pakistan continues to climb as the precious metal remains hot investment due to ability to hedge against inflation, and is believed to be a safe haven during uncertainty.