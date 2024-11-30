Open Menu

Gold Price Drops By Rs1,100 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Gold price drops by Rs1,100 per tola

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another decline on Saturday, as rates came down by Rs1,100 per tola, in line with a plunge in the international market.

According to the local Sarafa Association sources, the price of bullion hovering at Rs276,200, while 10 grams of gold moved down by Rs943 to Rs236,797.

The fresh tweaks come after a surge of Rs2000 in the yellow metal prices.

On the other hand, silver prices remained stable, holding steady at Rs3,400 per tola.

Meanwhile, this fluctuation in gold prices highlights the impact of global market trends on local bullion rates, urging investors to stay informed about international market movements. Gold in Pakistan continues to climb as the precious metal remains hot investment due to ability to hedge against inflation, and is believed to be a safe haven during uncertainty.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bullion Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

8 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

20 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

20 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

20 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

20 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

20 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

20 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

20 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business