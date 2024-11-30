Gold Price Drops By Rs1,100 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another decline on Saturday, as rates came down by Rs1,100 per tola, in line with a plunge in the international market.
According to the local Sarafa Association sources, the price of bullion hovering at Rs276,200, while 10 grams of gold moved down by Rs943 to Rs236,797.
The fresh tweaks come after a surge of Rs2000 in the yellow metal prices.
On the other hand, silver prices remained stable, holding steady at Rs3,400 per tola.
Meanwhile, this fluctuation in gold prices highlights the impact of global market trends on local bullion rates, urging investors to stay informed about international market movements. Gold in Pakistan continues to climb as the precious metal remains hot investment due to ability to hedge against inflation, and is believed to be a safe haven during uncertainty.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI invites budget proposals from business community28 seconds ago
-
Gold prices dip Rs.1,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
PBIT, Tihal, KBM to sign MoU to attract direct Chinese investment3 hours ago
-
Solid projects being focused to attract investments: PBIT chairman3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 202411 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan Airways first direct flight lands in Lahore20 hours ago
-
US stocks rise on Black Friday22 hours ago
-
Ambassador invites LCCI Executive Committee to Uzbekistan22 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay meets Chinese Council General22 hours ago
-
NA body focuses on major reforms in NICL, PAKRe23 hours ago
-
Entrepreneurship skills should be refurbished to make students job providers: Dr Sarwar23 hours ago