Gold Price Drops By Rs2,000 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Gold price drops by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs 2,000, bringing it down to Rs 318,000

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 per tola on Tuesday.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs 2,000, bringing it down to Rs 318,000.

The price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs 1,715, now standing at Rs 272,633.

The association also noted that the international gold rate dropped by $28, bringing it to $3,010 per ounce.

