Gold Price Drops By Rs2,000 To Rs396,800 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,000 on Thursday and was traded at Rs396,800 per tola compared to Rs398,800 on the last trading day.
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs1,714 to Rs340,192 from Rs.
341,906, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold went down by Rs1,571 to Rs311,854 from Rs.313,425.
In the international market, gold prices fell by $20 to $3,750, from $3,770.
On the other hand, the price of silver witnessed an upward trend as 24-karat silver increased by Rs26 to Rs4,663 per tola from Rs.4,637, while 10 grams rose by Rs22 to Rs3,997 from 3,975. International silver prices also went up by $0.26 to $44.36 from $44.10 per ounce.
