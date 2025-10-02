Open Menu

Gold Price Drops By Rs2,500 To Rs407,778 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold witnessed a significant decline of Rs2,500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs407,778 per tola, down from Rs410,278 on the previous trading day.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2,144, settling at Rs349,603 against the previous rate of Rs351,747.

Similarly, 10 grams of 22 karat gold fell by Rs1,965 to Rs320,481 from Rs322,446.

In the international market, the gold price also saw a drop of $25, bringing the rate to $3,865 per ounce from the previous day’s $3,890.

On the other hand, silver prices showed a modest gain. The price of 24 karat silver per tola increased by Rs13 to Rs4,839, while 10 grams silver rose by Rs11, reaching Rs4,148.

International silver prices edged up by $0.13, with the new rate recorded at $47.40 per ounce, the association reported.

More Stories From Business