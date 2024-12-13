Open Menu

Gold Price Drops By Rs5,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Due to the decline in the international market, the price of gold also decreased in Pakistan on Friday.

According to local Sarafa Association sources, the price of gold per ounce in the international market has decreased by $50 to $2,666, while in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola and the price of ten grams of gold have recorded a significant decrease of Rs5,000 to Rs277,800 and Rs4,286 to Rs238,169, respectively.

On Friday after a continuous increase, the gold price has declined significantly in local markets.

