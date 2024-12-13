Gold Price Drops By Rs5,000 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Due to the decline in the international market, the price of gold also decreased in Pakistan on Friday.
According to local Sarafa Association sources, the price of gold per ounce in the international market has decreased by $50 to $2,666, while in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola and the price of ten grams of gold have recorded a significant decrease of Rs5,000 to Rs277,800 and Rs4,286 to Rs238,169, respectively.
On Friday after a continuous increase, the gold price has declined significantly in local markets.
Recent Stories
PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash
Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold price drops by Rs5,000 per tola2 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 121 points53 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs5,000 per tola1 hour ago
-
Short-term inflation decelerates to 3.71%2 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer denies reports of sugar price increase2 hours ago
-
Planning ministry organizes orientation for ‘Building an Upgraded Version of CPEC’ seminar3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector4 hours ago
-
Türkiye attracts $8.5B in foreign direct investments during Jan-Oct6 hours ago
-
US stock markets end lower6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 20249 hours ago