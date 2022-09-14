UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Fall By Rs.800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.800 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs.155,700 against its sale at Rs. 156,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.686 and was sold at Rs.133,488 against Rs.

134,174 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.122,364 against its sale at Rs. 122,992, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $26 and was sold at $1704 against its sale at $1730, the association reported.

