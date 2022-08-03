UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Fall By Rs.8,600 To Rs.145,300 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gold price fall by Rs.8,600 to Rs.145,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.8,600 per tola and was sold at Rs.155,300 on Wednesday against sale at Rs. 154,900 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.7373 and was sold at Rs.124,571 against its sale at Rs.

131,944 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.114,190 against its sale at Rs.120,950, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was sold at Rs1620 whereas that of and ten gram silver went down by Rs.17.15 and was sold at Rs.1388.88.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $14 and was sold at $1766 against its sale at $1780, the association reported.

