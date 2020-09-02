Gold price fall Rs2500, sold at Rs115,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2500 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs115,200 against its price at Rs117,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs2144 and was traded at Rs98,765 against its sale at Rs100,909, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remained stagnant at Rs1400 while that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1200.27.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $31 and was traded at $1959 against $1990, the association reported.