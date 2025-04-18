Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of per tola gold reaches Rs349, 700 in local markets of Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) The gold prices witnessed a slight decline on Friday after reaching record highs in both the global and local markets.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola in local sarafa markets fell by Rs 300 and reached Rs 349,700.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 257 and brought it down to Rs 299,811.

In contrast to the decline in the gold prices, the price of silver per tola rose by Rs16 and reached Rs 3,417 while the price of 10 grams of silver increased by Rs14 and reachedRs2,929.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $3, bringing it down to $3,326.