Open Menu

Gold Price Falls By Rs300 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 07:39 PM

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Price of per tola gold reaches Rs349, 700 in local markets of Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) The gold prices witnessed a slight decline on Friday after reaching record highs in both the global and local markets.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola in local sarafa markets fell by Rs 300 and reached Rs 349,700.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 257 and brought it down to Rs 299,811.

In contrast to the decline in the gold prices, the price of silver per tola rose by Rs16 and reached Rs 3,417 while the price of 10 grams of silver increased by Rs14 and reachedRs2,929.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $3, bringing it down to $3,326.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bullion Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

16 minutes ago
 LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

4 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

4 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

4 hours ago
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

6 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

6 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

7 hours ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business