Gold price falls down by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association says after decline, price has now settled at Rs283,000 per tola

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) The Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a major decrease as rate of per tola rate fell down by Rs 1,700.

After decline, the price settled at Rs283,000 per tola.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association also confirmed the development.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs 1,457, and now settled at Rs 242,627.

The decline mirrors a global drop in gold prices, with the international bullion market seeing a $17 decrease, and settled at $2,735 per ounce.