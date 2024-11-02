Gold Price Falls Down By Rs1,700 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2024 | 05:48 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association says after decline, price has now settled at Rs283,000 per tola
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) The Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a major decrease as rate of per tola rate fell down by Rs 1,700.
After decline, the price settled at Rs283,000 per tola.
All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association also confirmed the development.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs 1,457, and now settled at Rs 242,627.
The decline mirrors a global drop in gold prices, with the international bullion market seeing a $17 decrease, and settled at $2,735 per ounce.
Recent Stories
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall
NA speaker nominates members for Judicial Commission on judges’ appointments
Vivo V40e 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Elevate Your Style with the Latest Tech ..
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday
FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case
Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today
Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
More Stories From Business
-
IMF pushes Pakistan for Mini-Budget due to tax shortfall11 minutes ago
-
WCCIS president visits exhibitions1 hour ago
-
President GCCI describes Uzbekistan as important trade partner of Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Approved seeds recommended for wheat sowing6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 20249 hours ago
-
Wall Street bounces while oil prices climb on Middle East worries18 hours ago
-
SMEDA BoD unanimously approves business plan to drive SME growth, export expansion19 hours ago
-
Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects20 hours ago
-
ECC approves supplementary grants, allows PASSCO to allocate wheat20 hours ago
-
ADB offers support for carbon credits reduction initiatives20 hours ago
-
Wall Street bounces while oil prices gain on geopolitical fears20 hours ago