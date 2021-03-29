Gold price falls in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The price of per tola Gold reached Rs 105, 700 at the closing time of the day on Monday. Sarafa Bazaar Association in Karachi also confirmed the falling price of Gold in Pakistan.

According to the reports, the price of 10 grams gold also fell by Rs 857, leading to total price of Rs 90,621. Besides it, the per ounce gold price in the global market also fell by $6 and reached 727. The traders said that Gold prices fell down after US Dollar lost its value against the Pakistani rupee.