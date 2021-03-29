UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Falls In Pakistan

Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:29 PM

Gold price falls in Pakistan

The latest reports say that the price of per tola Gold has fallen by Rs1000, leading it to Rs 105, 700.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2021) The price of one tola gold fell by Rs 1000, the latest reports said.

The price of per tola Gold reached Rs 105, 700 at the closing time of the day on Monday. Sarafa Bazaar Association in Karachi also confirmed the falling price of Gold in Pakistan.

According to the reports, the price of 10 grams gold also fell by Rs 857, leading to total price of Rs 90,621. Besides it, the per ounce gold price in the global market also fell by $6 and reached 727. The traders said that Gold prices fell down after US Dollar lost its value against the Pakistani rupee.

