Gold price falls R500 to Rs113,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 on Wednesday and was trade at Rs113,600 against its sale at Rs114,100 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs428 and was trade at Rs97,394 against Rs97,822 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs89,276, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1200 and Rs1028.80 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $9 and was traded at $1891 against $1900, the association reported.