Gold Price Falls Rs1500, Sold At Rs113,500 Per Tola 08 Sep 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:49 PM

Gold price falls Rs1500, sold at Rs113,500 per tola 08 Sep 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1500 on Tuesday and traded at Rs113,500 against its price at Rs 115,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1500 on Tuesday and traded at Rs113,500 against its price at Rs 115,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs 1286 and was traded at Rs97,308 against its sale at Rs98,594, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1360 while that of 10 gram silver also remained static and was sold at Rs1166.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by US $11 and was traded at US $ 1916 against US $ 1927, the association reported.

