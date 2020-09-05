UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:58 PM

Gold price falls Rs300, sold at Rs115,600 per tola 05 Sep 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 on Saturday and was traded at Rs115,600 against its price at Rs 115,900

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 on Saturday and was traded at Rs115,600 against its price at Rs 115,900.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs 258 and was traded at Rs 99,108 against its sale at Rs 99,366, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 and was trade at Rs 1350 against its sale at Rs1380 while that of 10 gram silver also witnessed decline of Rs 25.72 and was sold at Rs1157.40 against Rs 1183.12.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by US $ five and was traded at US $ 1933 against US $ 1938, the association reported.

