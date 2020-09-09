UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Falls Rs400, Sold At Rs113,100 Per Tola 09 Sep 020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:45 PM

Gold price falls Rs400, sold at Rs113,100 per tola 09 Sep 020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs113,100 against its price at Rs 113,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs113,100 against its price at Rs 113,500.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs343 and was traded at Rs96,965 against its sale at Rs97,308, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs60 and was traded Rs1300 against its sale at Rs1360 while that of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs51.46 and was sold at Rs1114.54 against Rs1166.

The gold prices in the international market increased by US $10 and was traded at US $1926 against US $1916, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

5 minutes ago

MoCCAE, DIAC, DKP establish collaboration on envir ..

1 hour ago

US Issues Level 3 Travel Advisory for Mexico, Paki ..

5 minutes ago

German Ambassador Spends Almost 2 Hours in Russian ..

5 minutes ago

US to cut troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.