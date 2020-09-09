Gold price falls Rs400, sold at Rs113,100 per tola 09 Sep 020

(@FahadShabbir)

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs113,100 against its price at Rs 113,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs113,100 against its price at Rs 113,500.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs343 and was traded at Rs96,965 against its sale at Rs97,308, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs60 and was traded Rs1300 against its sale at Rs1360 while that of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs51.46 and was sold at Rs1114.54 against Rs1166.

The gold prices in the international market increased by US $10 and was traded at US $1926 against US $1916, the association reported.