UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Falls Rs500 To Rs114,000 Per Tola 12 Sep 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Gold price falls Rs500 to Rs114,000 per tola 12 Sep 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 on Saturday and was traded at Rs114,000 against its price at Rs114,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 on Saturday and was traded at Rs114,000 against its price at Rs114,500.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs428 and was traded at Rs97,737against its sale at Rs98,165 , Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $1940against $1944, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive AED3 million in donations

16 minutes ago

Fake pesticides worth Rs 10.6 m seized, four outla ..

34 seconds ago

All educational institutions to be opened as per s ..

36 seconds ago

Expo 2020 Dubai shines spotlight on innovative bes ..

45 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 95,287 COVID-19 t ..

45 minutes ago

Protesters Stage Peaceful Anti-Lockdown Rally in N ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.