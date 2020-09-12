Gold price falls Rs500 to Rs114,000 per tola 12 Sep 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 on Saturday and was traded at Rs114,000 against its price at Rs114,500.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs428 and was traded at Rs97,737against its sale at Rs98,165 , Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $1940against $1944, the association reported.