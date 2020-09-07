UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Falls Rs600, Sold At Rs115,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:57 PM

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs600 on Monday and was traded at Rs115,000 against its price at Rs 115,600

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs600 on Monday and was traded at Rs115,000 against its price at Rs 115,600.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs 514 and was traded at Rs98,594 against its sale at Rs 99,108, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was trade at Rs 1360 against its sale at Rs1350 while that of 10 gram silver also witnessed decline of Rs 8.60 and was sold at Rs1166 against Rs1157.40.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by US $6 and was traded at US $ 1927 against US $ 1933, the association reported.

