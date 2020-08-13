UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Further Falls By Rs1000 To Rs119,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Gold price further falls by Rs1000 to Rs119,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold witnessed further decline of Rs1000 on Thursday and was traded at Rs1190,000 as against its trading at Rs120,000 the previous day.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs858 and was trade at Rs102023 against its sale at Rs102,881, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver witnessed no change in prices and was trade at Rs1470 while that of 10 gram silver also remained static at Rs1260.28.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1931 against $1933, the association reported.

