Gold Price Gain 900, Traded At Rs 84,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:06 PM

Gold price gain 900, traded at Rs 84,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs900 and was traded at Rs84,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs83,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs900 and was traded at Rs84,000 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs83,100, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Friday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs771 and was traded at Rs72,016 against Rs71, 245 of last day.

The price of silver also remained constant and was traded at Rs 1110 per tola and that of 10 gram was traded at Rs 951.64.

In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $29 and was traded at $1436 as compared with the last closing at $1407.

