Gold Price Gains Rs 100 To Rs 85,200 Per Tola 30 Nov 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:18 PM

The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 100 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 85,200 per tola, as compared to Rs 85, 100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 100 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 85,200 per tola, as compared to Rs 85, 100 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 85 and was traded at Rs 73,045 against last closing of Rs 72,960.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 07 and was traded at $ 1464 against closing of $ 1457 on last trading day.

