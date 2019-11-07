UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Gains Rs 100 To Rs 87,350 Per Tola 07 Nov 2019

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 06:19 PM

Gold price gains Rs 100 to Rs 87,350 per tola 07 Nov 2019

The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 87,350 per tola, as compared to Rs 87, 250 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 87,350 per tola, as compared to Rs 87, 250 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 85 and was traded at Rs 74, 888 against last closing of Rs 74,803.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 03 and was traded at $ 1483 against closing of $ 1486 on last trading day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Bids Farewell To Chai ..

8 minutes ago

The Ultimate All-Round Phone of 2019; A Year with ..

15 minutes ago

Realme announced a new variant of Entry level king ..

21 minutes ago

Schools shut down after smog hits Lahore today

39 minutes ago

New York Times Publishing Map of Ukraine Sans Crim ..

1 minute ago

Model court decides 126 cases in 24-day

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.