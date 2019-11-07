Gold price gains Rs 100 to Rs 87,350 per tola 07 Nov 2019

The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 87,350 per tola, as compared to Rs 87, 250 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 87,350 per tola, as compared to Rs 87, 250 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 85 and was traded at Rs 74, 888 against last closing of Rs 74,803.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1020 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 874.48.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 03 and was traded at $ 1483 against closing of $ 1486 on last trading day.