Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:32 PM

Gold price gains Rs 100, traded at Rs 89,500 per tola 16 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 89,500 as compared to Rs 89,400 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 86 and was traded at Rs 76,732 against last closing of Rs 76,646.

The price of silver dipped by Rs 40 per tola and was traded at Rs 1030 against Rs 1070 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 883 with the decrease of Rs 34.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold up by $03 and was traded at $ 1556 as compared to $1553 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

