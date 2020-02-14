UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs 100, Traded At Rs 90,750 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Gold price gains Rs 100, traded at Rs 90,750 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 100 on Friday and was traded at Rs 90,750 as compared to Rs 90,650 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 85 and was traded at Rs 77,803 against last closing of Rs 77,718.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.33.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $3 and was traded at $ 1576 against $1573, Karachi Sarafa association reported

