Gold Price Gains Rs 1000, Traded At Rs 87, 400 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Gold price gains Rs 1000, traded at Rs 87, 400 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs1000 and was traded at Rs 87,400 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 86,400 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs1000 and was traded at Rs 87,400 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 86,400 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Thursday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed soared by Rs 857 and was traded at Rs 74,931 against Rs 74,074 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $18 and was traded at $ 1505 as compared to the last closing at $1487.

