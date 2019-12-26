UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Gains Rs 1000, Traded At Rs 87,900 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:21 PM

Gold price gains Rs 1000, traded at Rs 87,900 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 1000 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 87,900, as compared to Rs 86,900 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 1000 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 87,900, as compared to Rs 86,900 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witness increase of Rs 857 and was traded at Rs 75,360 against last closing of Rs 74,503.

The price of silver also increased by Rs100 and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 15 and was traded at $ 1505 as compared to last closing at $1490.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Thousands fruit trucks stranded, growers fear huge ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Agro-Industrial Exports to Reach Around $ ..

4 minutes ago

Twenty-five players to take part in Skills 2 Shine ..

14 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

14 minutes ago

Stock exchange gains 799 points

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.