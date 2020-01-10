UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Gains Rs 1000, Traded At Rs 89,500 Per Tola 10 Jan 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

Gold price gains Rs 1000, traded at Rs 89,500 per tola 10 Jan 2020

The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 1000 on Friday and was traded at Rs 89,500 as compared to Rs 90,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold depreciated by Rs 1000 on Friday and was traded at Rs 89,500 as compared to Rs 90,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 858 and was traded at Rs 76,732 against last closing of Rs 77,590.

The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 1070 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 917.35.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 3 and was traded at $ 1545 as compared to $1548 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum kicks off ..

4 minutes ago

Textile sector facing serious issues: Mian Zahid H ..

25 minutes ago

Kashmiris will achieve their right to self-determi ..

28 minutes ago

Javeria Rauf, Anam Amin help PCB Blasters to 12-ru ..

33 minutes ago

UAE continues to enhance sustainable development: ..

49 minutes ago

Supreme Court set asides enhancement in sentence o ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.