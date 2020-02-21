UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs 1150, Traded At Rs 93,650 Per Tola 21 Feb 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:06 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 1150 on Friday and was traded at Rs 93,650 as compared to Rs 92,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 1150 on Friday and was traded at Rs 93,650 as compared to Rs 92,500 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 986 and was traded at Rs 80,290 against last closing of Rs 79,304.

The price of silver gained Rs 10 per tola and was traded at Rs 1060 against Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 908.77 with the increase of Rs 8.57.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold gained $23 and was traded at$ 1635 against $1612, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

