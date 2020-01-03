UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Gains Rs 1350, Traded At Rs 89,650 Per Tola 03 Jan 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:33 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold appreciated by Rs 1350 on Friday and was traded at Rs 89,650, as compared to Rs 88,300 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed increase of Rs 1157 and was traded at Rs 76860 against last closing of Rs 75,703.

The price of silver remained stable at Rs 1020 against while the price of 10 gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs 874.50.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold bounced by $ 29 and was traded at $ 1551 as compared to $1522 on last trading day, it added.

